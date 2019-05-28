FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caz Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 86,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 65.49%.

In related news, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 115,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $4,551,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 308,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $7,341,649.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,254,188 shares of company stock worth $30,201,534. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

