Exosis Trading Up 9.7% Over Last Week (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $146,269.00 and approximately $35,178.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00007723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. In the last week, Exosis has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,645.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.68 or 0.03106729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.39 or 0.04988067 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.11 or 0.01307831 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.27 or 0.01090518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00092669 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00949020 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00279583 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00020077 BTC.

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 384,094 coins and its circulating supply is 219,094 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

