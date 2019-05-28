Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Given “Hold” Rating at HC Wainwright

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “We remind investors that Evoke had previously received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA on the New Drug Application (NDA) for Gimoti. Since the FDA did not request any additional clinical trials and, furthermore, cited no safety issues with the drug, there may still be some hope for Gimoti to be resubmitted to the agency and eventually approved. Evoke plans to start manufacturing registration batches of Gimoti this quarter through its partner, not rated), a global contract development and manufacturing organization. This should place Evoke in a position to provide FDA with additional acceptance criteria support for the proposed droplet size distribution and other pump performance characteristics of the nasal sprayer.””

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Evoke Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $13.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.71.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evoke Pharma will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth $139,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

