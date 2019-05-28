E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

ETFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

ETFC traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $46.10. 86,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 41,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $1,988,827.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,061.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 45.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

