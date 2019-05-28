Equity Residential (EQR) Stake Decreased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $23,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,003,000. Green Street Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 46.3% during the first quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,246,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,722,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,566 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark J. Parrell sold 59,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $4,548,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gerald A. Spector sold 12,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $970,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,754,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,346 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,589 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.65. The stock had a trading volume of 94,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,176. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.74 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.77.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Equity Residential (EQR) Stake Decreased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/equity-residential-eqr-stake-decreased-by-nomura-asset-management-co-ltd.html.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.