Equity Residential (EQR) COO Sells $111,573.00 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $111,573.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE EQR traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,176. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.74 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

