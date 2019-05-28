Enbridge Inc (ENB) Stake Raised by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 1.8% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,457,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,350,000 after buying an additional 1,796,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enbridge by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,787,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,592,000 after buying an additional 472,660 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 48,626,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,570,144,000 after buying an additional 1,184,467 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,420,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

In other news, insider William T. Yardley sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $551,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,594.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia L. Hansen acquired 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.13 per share, with a total value of $39,254.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,431.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Zacks Investment Research raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial raised Enbridge from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

ENB traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 81,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,634. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $37.96.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Enbridge Inc (ENB) Stake Raised by Hutner Capital Management Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/enbridge-inc-enb-stake-raised-by-hutner-capital-management-inc.html.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.