Emerge Energy Services (EMES) Shares Down 22.7%

Shares of Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) fell 22.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. 1,965,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,935,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMES. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Emerge Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Emerge Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Emerge Energy Services by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Finally, HPS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerge Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES)

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

