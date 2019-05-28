Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (AKO.B) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.31

Shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.31 and last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 7138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKO.B shares. Santander upgraded Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of -0.13.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $703.70 million during the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.39%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B)

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

