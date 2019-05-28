electroCore (ECOR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrocore, LLC operates as a bio-electronic medicine company. It reseraches and develops therapeutic technologies based in neurology and rheumatology. Electrocore, LLC is based in NJ, United States. “

Get electroCore alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ECOR. Noble Financial began coverage on electroCore in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on electroCore from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered electroCore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. electroCore presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of electroCore stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13. electroCore has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.07 and a current ratio of 10.74.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 66.37% and a negative net margin of 4,450.22%. Research analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph P. Errico sold 10,408 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $72,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph P. Errico sold 39,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $218,547.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in electroCore in the third quarter worth $3,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in electroCore in the third quarter worth $1,988,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in electroCore in the third quarter worth $1,988,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in electroCore in the first quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in electroCore by 79.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 53,042 shares during the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Read More: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on electroCore (ECOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.