Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX) Insider Sells $136,400.00 in Stock

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) insider Uma Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $136,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of EIDX stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 229,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a current ratio of 19.04. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25.
Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile
Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.
