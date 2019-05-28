easyJet (EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EZJ. Commerzbank boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, January 28th. HSBC set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,683 ($21.99) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,259.64 ($16.46).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 919 ($12.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 962.80 ($12.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,808.50 ($23.63).

In other news, insider John Barton purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 902 ($11.79) per share, for a total transaction of £99,220 ($129,648.50).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

