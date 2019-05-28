Eagle Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,418 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,761,729,000 after buying an additional 1,110,593 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Walmart by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,977,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,233,545,000 after buying an additional 3,058,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,500,000 after buying an additional 1,532,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,598,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,326,000 after buying an additional 310,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Walmart by 2,899.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,543,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 14,058,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.19.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $102.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $134,930,451.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,580,022.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 705,858 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $69,265,845.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,872,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,646,158.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,580,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,413,460 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

