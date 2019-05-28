DXC Technology (DXC) PT Lowered to $55.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.33.

DXC opened at $53.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $100.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,616,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,010,000 after buying an additional 122,686 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,400,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,510,000 after buying an additional 1,153,292 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in DXC Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,911,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,393,000 after buying an additional 292,941 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in DXC Technology by 10,644.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,088,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 9,004,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lunia Capital LP increased its position in DXC Technology by 2,128.2% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 5,973,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 5,705,759 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

