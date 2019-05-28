Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.65.

DRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Duke Realty from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

In related news, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 5,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $154,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven W. Schnur sold 10,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $998,453. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 106.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,903,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175,343 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 434.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,789,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Duke Realty by 253.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,535 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,363,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,876 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRE stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,103. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $209.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.45 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 36.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

