DSP Group (DSPG) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DSPG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of DSP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $14.07 on Friday. DSP Group has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $319.67 million, a PE ratio of 61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.75.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $28.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in DSP Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,500,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after buying an additional 197,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DSP Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,500,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after buying an additional 197,804 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DSP Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 192,334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DSP Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,102,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,509,000 after buying an additional 105,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in DSP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,339,000. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

