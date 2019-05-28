Discoverie Group (DSCV) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DSCV has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Discoverie Group from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Discoverie Group stock opened at GBX 431 ($5.63) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $346.88 million and a PE ratio of 27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.45, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Discoverie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 324 ($4.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 455 ($5.95).

In other Discoverie Group news, insider Simon Gibbins bought 5,000 shares of Discoverie Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,133.54).

Discoverie Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

