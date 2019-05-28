Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 15,547 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,269,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,547 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $39,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,963,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,714,000 after buying an additional 223,282 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 253,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 177,670 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 145,988 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 116,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 265,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETH opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $583.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.02 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETH shares. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.75 to $18.45 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ethan Allen Interiors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.48.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

