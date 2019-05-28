Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $38.69 Million Position in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,555,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,941 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $38,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Stag Industrial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

NYSE:STAG opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.19 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1192 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

