DigitalNote (XDN) Hits Market Cap of $11.42 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $11.42 million and $620,746.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.25 or 0.01109108 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012060 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007783 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000432 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,928,822,446 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.