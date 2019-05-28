Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Ensco Rowan PLC (ESV)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,707 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 2,996,360 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ensco Rowan were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESV. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ensco Rowan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 883,012 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ensco Rowan by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Ensco Rowan by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 34,425 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Ensco Rowan by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,265 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ensco Rowan by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,738 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on Ensco Rowan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded Ensco Rowan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays set a $5.00 price target on Ensco Rowan and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ensco Rowan in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale set a $5.00 price target on Ensco Rowan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Shares of ESV opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. Ensco Rowan PLC has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ensco Rowan (NYSE:ESV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.10. Ensco Rowan had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Ensco Rowan’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ensco Rowan PLC will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensco Rowan Profile

Ensco Rowan plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet include 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

