Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock to $45.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Descartes Systems Group traded as high as $41.53 and last traded at $41.37, with a volume of 3687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,214,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,267,000 after buying an additional 123,580 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,507,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,155,000 after purchasing an additional 251,377 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,449,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,326,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,611,000 after purchasing an additional 76,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,980,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,840 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.37%. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

