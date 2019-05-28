DeepMarkit Corp (CVE:MKT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “DeepMarkit (MKT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/deepmarkit-mkt-hits-new-52-week-low-at-0-01.html.

About DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. focuses on the development and operation of digital marketing and promotions software platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's Gamify platform converts store traffic into leads, which can be added to lists, or downloaded in a .CSV file and uploaded using entry forms, customized games, and prizes.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.