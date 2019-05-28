Debitum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,556.00 (DEB)

Debitum (CURRENCY:DEB) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, Debitum has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Debitum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Debitum has a total market cap of $383,328.00 and $1,556.00 worth of Debitum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Debitum Profile

Debitum’s genesis date was October 26th, 2017. Debitum’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,645,716 tokens. The Reddit community for Debitum is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Debitum is debitum.network . Debitum’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork . Debitum’s official message board is blog.debitum.network

Debitum Token Trading

Debitum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Debitum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Debitum using one of the exchanges listed above.

