Daimler AG (DDAIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.
DDAIF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Daimler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.