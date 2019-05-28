Daimler AG (DDAIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

DDAIF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Daimler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $45.08 billion for the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. Research analysts forecast that Daimler will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

