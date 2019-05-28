Cypress Capital Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 304.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.13.

In other news, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total value of $693,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Frank A. St sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total value of $580,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,286.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $338.78 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $351.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $1.70. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 415.92% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

