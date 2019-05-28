CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (EVD) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVD. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.50 ($50.58).

ETR:EVD opened at €42.44 ($49.35) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.36. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €30.64 ($35.63) and a 12-month high of €46.46 ($54.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

