Critical Survey: Clearone (CLRO) and Zoom Telephonics (ZMTP)

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) and Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Clearone has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Telephonics has a beta of -1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Clearone and Zoom Telephonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearone $28.16 million 1.25 -$16.69 million N/A N/A Zoom Telephonics $32.32 million 0.64 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

Zoom Telephonics has higher revenue and earnings than Clearone.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Clearone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zoom Telephonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Clearone shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Zoom Telephonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clearone and Zoom Telephonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearone -63.26% -31.02% -27.34% Zoom Telephonics -4.86% -40.60% -13.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Clearone and Zoom Telephonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearone 0 0 0 0 N/A Zoom Telephonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearone presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.36%. Given Clearone’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clearone is more favorable than Zoom Telephonics.

Clearone Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Zoom Telephonics Company Profile

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors, Internet and telephone service providers, value-added resellers, PC system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as through a direct sales force and independent sales agents. Zoom Telephonics, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

