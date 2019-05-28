Critical Review: Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) & Ever-Glory International Group (EVK)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Ever-Glory International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. N/A N/A N/A Ever-Glory International Group 2.50% 10.42% 4.31%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Levi Strauss & Co. and Ever-Glory International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 0 3 4 0 2.57 Ever-Glory International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $25.14, indicating a potential upside of 13.97%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than Ever-Glory International Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Ever-Glory International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ever-Glory International Group $448.51 million 0.11 $12.01 million N/A N/A

Ever-Glory International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Levi Strauss & Co..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ever-Glory International Group beats Levi Strauss & Co. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co. designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery. Levi Strauss & Co. sells its products in approximately 110 countries through a network of chain retailers, department stores, specialty retailers, franchised or other brand-dedicated stores, and shop-in-shops, as well as e-commerce sites. The company operates approximately 3,000 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear. Its products include coats, jackets, slacks, skirts, shirts, trousers, and jeans for women; vests, jackets, trousers, skiwear, shirts, coats, and jeans for men; and coats, vests, down jackets, trousers, knitwear, and jeans for children. The company offers its woman apparel under the La Go Go, Velwin, Sea To Sky, and idole brands. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. provides its products directly to consumers through retail stores, as well as online stores at Tmall, Dangdang mall, JD.com and VIP.com, etc. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 1,400 stores, including 79 flagship stores as stores-within-a-store in large and mid-tier department stores located in approximately 20 provinces in China. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is based in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

