Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,069,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,158,000 after acquiring an additional 320,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,874,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,224,000 after acquiring an additional 218,725 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter J. Beshar sold 8,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $832,909.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 295,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,363,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $603,854.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,593.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,092. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup set a $99.00 price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NYSE MMC opened at $95.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.30 and a 12 month high of $97.68.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/crestwood-advisors-group-llc-increases-position-in-marsh-mclennan-companies-inc-mmc.html.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.