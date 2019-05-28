Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $19.22 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 174,390.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 621,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 620,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $788,351,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 446,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,072.70.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,834.00, for a total transaction of $588,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total value of $428,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,620 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,708.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,606.27 and a 12-month high of $2,162.91.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

