Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth $40,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.78 per share, for a total transaction of $124,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,079.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

