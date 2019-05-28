Core Laboratories (CLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLB shares. UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.84. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $129.43.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.79 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th.

In related news, CAO Kevin Daniels sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $28,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

