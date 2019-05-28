Coral Products PLC (CRU) Insider Michael (Mick) Wood Purchases 186,041 Shares

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU) insider Michael (Mick) Wood purchased 186,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £14,883.28 ($19,447.64).

Shares of CRU stock opened at GBX 9.20 ($0.12) on Tuesday. Coral Products PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 14.25 ($0.19). The firm has a market cap of $7.60 million and a PE ratio of 46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Coral Products Company Profile

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers video cassette cases, plastic housewares for supermarkets, DVD cases, recycling boxes, food waste caddies and associated accessories, lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

