Copart (CPRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.07 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Copart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.77.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,022. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. Copart has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $553.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.62 million. Copart had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Copart by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

