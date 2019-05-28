Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

ED traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $87.98. The company had a trading volume of 50,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $88.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

