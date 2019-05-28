Consol Energy (CEIX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.89

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.89 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $50.00 target price on Consol Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $752.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $332.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.50 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Consol Energy Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Consol Energy news, SVP James J. Mccaffrey sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $66,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Consol Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Consol Energy by 184.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after purchasing an additional 247,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Consol Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Consol Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

