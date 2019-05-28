Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $2.18 Million Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 85,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 264.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

TUP opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.80. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $45.90.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $487.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.60 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.79% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

