Comparing Wix.Com (WIX) & DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI)

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) and DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of Wix.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of DecisionPoint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wix.Com and DecisionPoint Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.Com 1 4 11 0 2.63 DecisionPoint Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wix.Com presently has a consensus target price of $123.46, indicating a potential downside of 8.41%. Given Wix.Com’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Wix.Com is more favorable than DecisionPoint Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Wix.Com and DecisionPoint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.Com -7.51% -19.47% -3.19% DecisionPoint Systems N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Wix.Com has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DecisionPoint Systems has a beta of 3.84, indicating that its stock price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wix.Com and DecisionPoint Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.Com $603.70 million 11.13 -$37.12 million ($0.44) -306.34 DecisionPoint Systems $31.10 million 0.00 $1.68 million N/A N/A

DecisionPoint Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wix.Com.

Summary

DecisionPoint Systems beats Wix.Com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. The company's principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment platform. Its applications and value-added solutions comprise Wix App Market, an online platform that offers its users a range of software apps, which could be integrated as add-ons into its users' Websites. In addition, the company provides Wix ShoutOut, which enables users to create and send customized email campaigns, such as newsletters, updates, and promotions directly from their Wix accounts. Further, it offers Wix Stores that allows its users to create, design, and manage an online store through which they may sell their products online and process payments using an integrated shopping cart app; Wix Bookings, an online appointment booking solution; Wix Hotels, a Website for hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals; Wix Music, an advanced music player solution; and Wix Restaurants that provides various solutions for restauranteurs, including Wix Restaurants menus, orders, and reservations. Additionally, the company provides Wix Photography, a solution for photographers looking to create their portfolio and manage their business online; Wix Video that allows its customers to showcase, promote, and sell videos on their Wix Website; and customer support and services. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 119.3 million registered users and 2,465,160 premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

DecisionPoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries. It also provides enterprise mobile software systems, which include APEXWare Field Service solution; APEXWare Merchandising, Sales and Delivery solution; APEXWare Warehouse Management System; DecisionPoint custom development solution; and ContentSentral, which manages and distributes corporate content, as well as resells specialized applications. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising business consulting for understanding the implementation of mobile computing for a business process; technical consulting for determining the technology to be used and implemented; and technical development services consisting of software programming and configuration of the mobile computing, and application solutions, as well as interface software for customer's existing back-office systems. Further, it provides supply chain services, such as Pre-Contract, Pre Go-Live, and Post Go-Live solutions; and deployment and support services consisting of implementation and rollout services. Additionally, the company offers enterprise wireless and mobile computing hardware, such as handheld and vehicle-mounted, and ruggedized mobile computers; wireless LAN infrastructure; GPS receivers; two-way radios; handheld bar code scanners; laptops and tablet computers for rugged environments; consumer Smartphone and tablet computers; and bar code consumables. It serves retail, utility, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, wholesale, distribution, and other commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

