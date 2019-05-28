Commerce Bank Acquires 103 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $70,795,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $46,177,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 392,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after acquiring an additional 249,286 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $16,156,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2,823.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after buying an additional 99,393 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY opened at $133.28 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $90.42 and a 52 week high of $138.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Sidoti set a $138.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.30.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,697.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William J. Walljasper sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

