Comerica Bank Sells 10,197 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 599,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,197 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $107,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,810,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 23,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 266,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $193.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.29.

In related news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $2,203,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,178.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $4,343,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,141. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

