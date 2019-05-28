Comerica Bank Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Arconic Inc (ARNC)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1,397.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3,808.2% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 560.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4,194.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

In other news, CEO John C. Plant purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $1,107,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,163.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Plant purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 352,603 shares of company stock worth $6,798,776 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARNC opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Arconic Inc has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Arconic had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARNC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/comerica-bank-has-1-76-million-holdings-in-arconic-inc-arnc.html.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.