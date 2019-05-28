Clearfield (CLFD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Clearfield from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Clearfield from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

CLFD stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.64. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 1,718.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

