Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Holdings in Cigna Corp (CI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 42,078 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $149.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $33.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $45,812.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.40 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Sunday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.85.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

