Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $8.31 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17,384.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,927,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,654,000 after buying an additional 971,693 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,060,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,866,000 after buying an additional 305,710 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 409,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,536,000 after buying an additional 287,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,937,000 after buying an additional 207,272 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $173.59 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.49 and a 12-month high of $179.53.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $8.31 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/citizens-financial-group-inc-ri-has-8-31-million-holdings-in-ishares-sp-500-growth-etf-ivw.html.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.