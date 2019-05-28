Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a $26.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FATE. BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.38.

FATE opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.96. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.30% and a negative net margin of 1,138.12%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 8,541 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $138,107.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,079,483.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $403,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,000.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,477 over the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

