Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a $30.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

DRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $12.49 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $853.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.30.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,284.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James B. Weissman sold 15,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,480 shares in the company, valued at $592,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,907,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,147,000 after acquiring an additional 445,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,983,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,265,000 after acquiring an additional 573,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,983,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,265,000 after acquiring an additional 573,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,400,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 185,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

