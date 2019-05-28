Chevron Co. (CVX) Short Interest Up 67.3% in April

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,448,531 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the April 15th total of 17,007,784 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,562,691 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.42.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $592,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,211. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd increased its stake in Chevron by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock opened at $118.71 on Tuesday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $128.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $226.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Chevron Co. (CVX) Short Interest Up 67.3% in April” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/chevron-co-cvx-short-interest-up-67-3-in-april.html.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.