Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires Shares of 13,728 Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUY. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,931,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,918,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,068,000 after acquiring an additional 769,763 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,177,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,153 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,419,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 37.0% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 14,222,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,279 shares in the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AUY opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AUY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

