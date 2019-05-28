Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 164,534 Shares of Store Capital Corp (STOR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,358,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,534 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $79,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 61.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,686,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,788,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,658,000 after purchasing an additional 965,052 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 298,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Store Capital from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Store Capital to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Store Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. Store Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.26). Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Store Capital’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

